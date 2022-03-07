Prime Video just released the latest trailer for “Deep Water”.

The upcoming flick follows Ben Affleck’s Vic Van Allen and Ana de Armas’s Melinda Van Allen as they attempt to have a relationship with her seeing other people.

De Armas says in the recently released clip, “The truth is, if you were married to anyone else you’d be so bored you’d kill yourself.”

A synopsis reads, “Based on the Patricia Highsmith novel of the same name, Affleck and de Armas star as an affluent New Orleans couple whose marriage is crumbling under the weight of resentment, jealousy, and mistrust.

“As their mutual provocations and mind games escalate, things quickly turn into a deadly game of cat and mouse as Melinda’s extramarital dalliances start going missing.”

“With sizzling and complex performances from Affleck and de Armas and helmed by one of the most celebrated filmmakers of the genre, ‘Deep Water’ marks the return of the A-list erotic thriller, grabbing your attention from the start and refusing to let go as you discover just how far a person will go.”

The film also stars Tracy Letts, Rachel Blanchard, Dash Mihok, Lil Rel Howery, Jacob Elordi, Finn Wittrock, and Kristen Connolly.

“Deep Water” will be available to watch from March 18 on Prime Video.