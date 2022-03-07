Shania Twain is a huge Céline Dion fan.

Twain spoke about her fellow Canadian hitmaker on the latest episode of “Home Now Radio” on Apple Music Hits.

While showcasing her favourite global hits by artists from around the world, Twain says of Dion’s “I Drove All Night”: “Now, I love this song, but my favourite version of this song is by Céline Dion,” referencing the original track by Cyndi Lauper.

Twain adds, “The Céline Dion version is part of my vocal warm-up routine before shows. Any Céline Dion recording is a vocal challenge for me anyway because she’s one of our greatest vocalists of all time.

“All of her vocals are a positive vocal exercise for me that I take on as challenges, especially up in the higher range, and ‘I Drove All Night’ is one of those songs.”

The musician also talks about being influenced by Abba, sharing: “Abba is definitely a go-to group for me. It’s go-to music. When I want to feel good, when I want to get up and dance, but also has been a really huge musical influence on me.

“The vocal arrangements, the chord progressions. I mean, it’s pretty complicated. It’s not just your average straightforward music. So I go to Abba for all kinds of inspiration. ‘Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!’ was written by the two men in Abba, Benny and Bjorn. The latter of which has a new show on Apple Music Hits called ‘Bjorn From Abba & Friends Radio’. You got to check it out.”

She adds of embracing EDM Music: “Now, I have myself listened to a lot of EDM through my son. It was always blasting through his bedroom door and the basement door and it really stuck with me. I really got into the genre. Now, I’ve yet to go to see my favourite DJs in Las Vegas, who have residencies there, but it’s on my to-do list for sure on days off in Vegas.”