Renée Zellweger is addressing her brief stint as a student at the University of California, Los Angeles.

The actress dropped by the “Today” show to talk about her new miniseries “The Thing About Pam” but also, her academic past.

Zellweger recalled the period in her life in 2010-2016 during which she took a break from acting to focus on other pursuits.

“I went to school and just took some time out and decided that maybe I would want to participate in a different way,” she recounted. “I went to UCLA for a little while to study public policy, international law. Very interesting, I am interested in politics.”

When asked whether the 52-year-old was planning to do anything specific with her studies, she admitted she didn’t know.

“I’m not sure, but it’s one of my favourite things. I’ll bore you to death at a dinner party, I really will,” she joked. “Don’t get me started.”

Aside from geeking out over international law, Zellweger also found herself fangirling about “Dateline NBC” with host Hoda Kotb.

“[Keith Morrison] is the greatest. I don’t think there’s anybody ever who had a better voice for true crime,” she praised the NBC correspondent.

The actress’s new miniseries “Pam” is based off of the “Dateline” podcast of the same name, narrated by Morrison, which followed the murder of Betsy Faria in 2011.

“The Thing About Pam” premieres March 8 on Global.