One of this year’s Best Director nominees is speaking out against the Academy’s decision to pre-tape eight of the award categories before the live Oscars show this month.

Speaking with Deadline, “West Side Story” director Steven Spielberg expressed his disagreement with the decision, which will see the awards for Production Design, Sound, Editing, and more handed out before all the stars are seated, and then edited into the show to save time during the broadcast.

“I disagree with the decision made by the executive committee. I feel very strongly that this is perhaps the most collaborative medium in the world. All of us make movies together, we become a family where one craft is just as indispensable as the next,” Spielberg said.

“I feel that at the Academy Awards there is no above the line, there is no below the line. All of us are on the same line bringing the best of us to tell the best stories we possibly can,” he added. “And that means for me we should all have a seat at the supper table together live at 5.”

Spielberg also talked about his own important collaborations with his crew over the years.

“When I look back and I think without John Williams, ‘Jaws’ would wear dentures. With ‘West Side Story’, when Tony is singing ‘Tonight’ with Maria, without (Production Designer) Adam Stockhausen he would be singing it on a step-ladder and she would be on the scaffolding, all this on an empty soundstage. Without film editing all my movies would still be in dailies,” he said.

“We all come together to make magic, and I am sad that we will all not be on live television watching magic happen together,” Spielberg added. “Everybody will have their moment in the limelight. All the winners will be able to be shown with their acceptance speeches, but it’s the idea that we can’t all be there.”

Asked if he hopes the Academy will reverse its decision, the director said, “Yes, I would, but I have tremendous respect for my fellow governors, and I have tremendous respect for [Academy president] David Rubin. The same thing came close to happening three years ago and at the eleventh hour a decision was made that reversed it and four categories that were in the commercial breaks were reinstated on the live show. I hope it’s reversed, but I’m not anticipating a reversal and I am not optimistic about it.”