Pamela Anderson is set to make her Broadway debut this spring.

The Canadian actress will be taking on the role of Roxie Hart in “Chicago” at Broadway’s Ambassador Theatre, producers announced Monday.

She’ll be taking the stage from Tuesday, April 12 until Sunday, June 5.

Anderson shared in a statement, according to Deadline, “I have always been a huge fan of Bob Fosse’s & Gwen Verdon’s work. Ann Reinking, too. Playing Roxie Hart is a dream fulfilled.

“Performing Fosse, you don’t have time to get in your head. You can’t dance, sing and think at the same time. There is a freedom, a unique joy in knowing it’s all about the work. Playing Roxie Hart is a sweet escape for me.”

“Chicago” recently marked its 25th anniversary on Broadway.

That’s not all Anderson has going on, with Netflix announcing last week a new documentary about her life.

Lily James also recently portrayed the “Baywatch” star in Hulu’s biographical drama “Pam & Tommy”.

The series follows her romance with her ex-husband, Mötley Crüe’s Tommy Lee, and the aftermath of the leak of their sex tape.