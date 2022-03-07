Maksim Chmerkovskiy wants to go back to help his people.

In an interview with CNN, the “Dancing with the Stars” pro opened up about leaving Ukraine amid the invasion by Russian forces and revealed his desire to return.

Chmerkovskiy had been in Kyiv filming a dance show when the invasion began on Feb. 24; he managed to get out of the country in the days after.

“I spent the last couple of days with survivor’s remorse, I believe that is what it is called,” he admitted. “I’m currently working on an opportunity to go back. Probably sometime next week, I’m going to go back to Poland and join the efforts on the ground and sort of like, want to justify my safe out that way.”

Appearing last week on “Good Morning America”, the dancer said he had been “going through something mentally” after the journey.