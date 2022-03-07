Zoë Kravitz doesn’t have the best memories of filming “Big Little Lies” in Monterey, California.

“The Batman” star spoke with The Observer about how she was “a little uncomfortable” at times during the production of HBO’s hit.

“There were a few moments where I felt a little uncomfortable because it is such a white area,” she said. “Just weird racist people in bars and things like that.”

READ MORE: Zoë Kravitz Recalls Being Told She Was Too ‘Urban’ To Star In ‘The Dark Knight Rises’

The show also starred Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley and Meryl Streep. Running from 2017-2019.

Kravtiz portrayed Bonnie Howard Carlson, a character that was “originally written for a white person.”

But it was Kravitz’s role in “Big Little Lies” that helped land her the Hulu reboot of “High Fidelity” which she also executive produced. Unfortunately, it was cancelled after one season.

“It sucked,” she said. “It hurt. And I do think it was a mistake.”

READ MORE: Taylor Swift Praises Zoë Kravitz As The ‘Catwoman Of Dreams’

Kravitz also spoke about learning how to stand up for herself in her career and in everyday life.

“There have definitely been moments in my life where I’ve felt like I needed to soften my edges in some way,” Kravitz said “firmly”. “I think that’s something most people go through, regardless of what industry you’re in. Not wanting to take up too much space, or the idea that women need to be pleasant or something. And now, I’ve had a really great few years just feeling OK with taking up space, and not getting it right every time. And that’s been really, really liberating.”

“The Batman” is now in theatres.