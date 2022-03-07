NBA star Devin Booker doesn’t often talk about his relationship with Kendall Jenner.

The Phoenix Suns player has been dating the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” alum for around two years but they try to keep their romance mostly away from the cameras.

During an interview with WSJ. Magazine, Booker was asked if he finds it hard dating in the public eye.

“I wouldn’t say hard,” he responded. “Honestly, I’m enjoying life to the fullest, and that came off my tongue so easily because it wasn’t always this way, but I feel like I’m in a good place right now.”

“I love my family, I love the people around me, and I love the impact that I get to have on this world, the younger generation under me and the kids who look up to me,” he added.

Devin Booker. Photo: Lyndon French for WSJ. Magazine.

Booker also shared the piece of advice Kobe Bryant left him with.

“’Be legendary’, the advice that Kobe had left me with in the short time I got to spend with him in our last game playing against each other,” Booker said.

“He left it with a mark on my shoe and he wrote it out, Be legendary. And not only did he write it on the shoe and sign it for me, but just talking me through it and talking through the steps that it’s going to take to get there,” he continued.

“Kobe’s always been an inspiration, so hearing it in his voice and seeing it in his handwriting on the shoes keeps me motivated.”