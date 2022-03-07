Click to share this via email

John Oliver is vocally protesting fans casting Jeremy Renner in the role of the Ukrainian President.

On the March 6 episode of “Last Week Tonight”, the comedian commented on the Russian invasion of Ukraine while also taking on fans picking Renner to act as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the eventual screen adaptation of the war.

“Maybe wait for the actual war to end before we start casting the f**king movie,” Oliver said of the situation, via Uproxx.

Some tasty clips from John Oliver's recent segment on Ukraine & Russia pic.twitter.com/4oTWXYZMUI — Sean Roberts (@Seankichu) March 7, 2022

As for the choice of Renner in the role, Oliver sent sympathy in the Ukrainian politician’s direction.

“Spare a thought there for Volodymyr Zelenskyy, he has got enough going on right now without being described as a ‘Jeremy Renner type,'” he joked. “That’s not a nice thing to say about someone.”

Oliver is not the only celebrity using his craft to comment on the political situation.

Sting recently performed a song titled “Russians” which he wrote during the Cold War to comment on Putin’s actions during the conflict.