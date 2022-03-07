Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Kris Jenner has been busy building her dream home, but one room might surprise you.

While most people fantasize about having a walk-in closet big enough for all their shoes or their purses, Jenner has one for her dishes.

READ MORE: Kris Jenner Reveals Baby Wolf Looks Just Like His Sister Stormi

The momager’s designer dinnerware sets were displayed on daughter Kourtney Kardashian’s lifestyle website Poosh.

According to the site, Kris has spent “years” collecting the “timeless and rare table sets.”

“It’s like a mini museum with excellent lighting surrounding each set and not a teacup or plate out of place. Truly a work of art,” it says.

A number of the collections come from luxury goods houses Hermès and Gucci. Including a $640 Gucci teapot and a $598 Hermès cup and saucer.

Safe to say the room will be off-limits to her 11 grandchildren.

READ MORE: Lori Loughlin Attends Kris Jenner’s Star-Studded Valentine’s Day Dinner

Jenner moved into her $20 million mansion which was built right next to daughter Khloe Kardashian’s new house last November.

Fans got a glimpse into the house when she shared pictures from her lunch with Martha Stewart, such as a grand staircase and over-sized glass front doors.