Ryan Reynolds is teasing his parents over his upbringing.

The actor appeared on the “Today” show to talk about his new movie “The Adam Project”, which he said was inspired by movies he watched as a kid.

We’re catching up with the one and only @VancityReynolds about his new role as a time-traveling pilot in #TheAdamProject pic.twitter.com/BVkgSBVceM — TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 7, 2022

“There’s, like, real spectacle-driven wish fulfilment. Something I love about ’80s Amblin movies like ‘E.T.’ and ‘Back to the Future’, even ‘Stand By Me’, those kinds of movies that are steeped in nostalgia for us,” he said.

READ MORE: Ryan Reynolds And ‘The Adam Project’ Co-Star Walker Scobell Team Up For Mac & Cheese Ad

Reynolds emphasized his goal was to make movies that “delight” audiences.

“I don’t wanna make movies that contribute to any of the weight people are already carrying around, certainly in the last few years,” the actor explained. “These movies remind me of when I was a kid and I would watch these movies with my dad, like ‘Back to the Future,’ and we would both think it was the coolest movie we’d ever seen. They don’t bifurcate the audience; they really hit both kids and adults in equal measure.”

When it came to his own kids, he said that they were “like me, when I was a kid I used to watch all the movies you weren’t supposed to watch.”

The actor heavily suspected his children have seen “House of Gucci” due to the air of “revenge, betrayal, and decadence” in the house.

The actor shares daughters James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2, with his wife Blake Lively.

“I keep coming home, I’m like, ‘What— why is this on?!’” he joked. “The first rated-R movie I ever saw was ‘Stand By Me.’ When you think back you’re like, ‘How was that rated R?’ It was a rated-R movie, so I was blown away. I saw ‘Dune,’ which I know I shouldn’t have seen, at like 5.”

READ MORE: Ryan Reynolds Says He ‘Can’t Even Imagine’ The Suffering Of Ukrainians

It turned out some of the “classics” that inspired Reynolds may have been a little mature for his age. He put the lack of oversight squarely on his parents’ shoulders.

“They were nightmares. Absolute failures as parents. That’s parenting fail 101,” joked Reynolds.