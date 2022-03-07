Lucy Boynton is recalling the very public expression of love Rami Malek put forward when he won his 2019 Oscar.

The two met while filming “Bohemian Rhapsody”, with Malek as Freddie Mercury and Boynton as his girlfriend Mary Austin. While they started to date during production, they kept their relationship pretty private until that moment.

“Lucy Boynton, you are the heart of this film, you are beyond immensely talented, you have captured my heart,” Malek said for everyone to hear while accepting his award.

“It sounds so silly but I was really unaware of the public element of that,” Boynton told You magazine. “You’re just absorbing, millisecond by millisecond, what is happening, and then suddenly you hear the applause and you realize it’s been a public moment, which is slightly strange.”

“From ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ I learned that people want to talk to you about what’s going on. It can be really intimidating, but I try to remember that everyone… is winging it,” she continued. “I’ve grown up in a very creative environment… that doesn’t follow a specific structure, and that has been freeing, because when my job hasn’t followed a specific path there’s been no panic.”

Boynton previously told The Cut that she “blacked out” during Malek’s Oscar speech.

“Him winning for his performance was like winning for the tip of the iceberg of everything he had done,” she said. “You kind of forget that there are hundreds of other people in the room.”