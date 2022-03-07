The 2022 ACM Awards started off with a dedication to Ukraine.

The one and only Dolly Parton hit the stage in a disco ball inspired outfit where she brought attention to the war in Ukraine.

READ MORE: Kelly Clarkson Announces Dolly Parton Tribute At ACM Awards Show

“I don’t want to be political and this is not. I’d rather pass a kidney stone than do that. I want us to send our love and hope to our brothers and sisters in Ukraine,” Parton said.

She added she would “pray for peace” and dedicated the show to those affected by Russia’s invasion.

Parton then handed things over to her co-hosts Jimmie Allen and Gabbie Barrett who suitably sang “Viva Las Vegas” for the Las Vegas-based award show.

You can't host Country Music's Party of the Year in Vegas without bringing in @JimmieAllen and @GabbyBarrett_ to perform "Viva Las Vegas" and "Let's Go To Vegas." Tune in now to the #ACMawards on @PrimeVideo. pic.twitter.com/WGJJdrOCVh — ACM Awards (@ACMawards) March 8, 2022

From there it was Eric Church’s turn to sing a few of his biggest hits for the massive crowd.

READ MORE: Blake Lively Jokes She’ll Direct Beyoncé After Landing ACM Nom For Taylor Swift’s Video

But the fun didn’t stop there as he threw to Walker Hayes who sang from the audience, along with plenty of high-fives.

The hosts then returned to the stage to introduce themselves.

“You’re like an Energizer Bunny but you look like a Playboy Bunny,” Allen said of Parton.