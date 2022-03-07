Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Kelly Clarkson paid tribute to Dolly Parton during the 2022 ACM Awards like only she could.

Dressed in a black velvet gown, Clarkson took to the stage to perform a rendition of the Parton written and Whitney Houston sung “I Will Always Love You” as the audience swayed back and forth.

READ MORE: Chris Stapleton Pays Tribute To Route 91 Victims During ACM Awards

“That’s so great,” Parton said. “I was backstage trying not to cry my fake eyelashes off.”

Clarkson previously announced the musical tribute on her talk show.

READ MORE: Dolly Parton ‘Sends Love’ To Ukraine During 2022 AMC Awards Opening

“I’m sure Dolly and I will have a lot to talk about when she’s a guest on the show in a few weeks,” she said. “I love her so much. We actually got to recut her song ‘9 to 5.’ It’s a blessing to get to sing with such a pioneer of a woman.”

Clarkson and Parton teamed up for a new version of “9 to 5” for the upcoming Parton documentary “Still Working”.