Travis Barker is bonding with his fiancée Kourtney Kardashian’s children.

On Monday, the rocker shared a picture Penelope, 9, drew of him.

“I love this Penelope,” Barker wrote next to the pencil drawing of him.

He also changed his profile photo to the sketch.

Instagram Story. Photo: @travisbarker/Instagram

Kardashian shares Penelope, Reign, 7, and Mason, 12, with ex-Scott Disick.

Barker is dad Alabama, 16, and Landon, 18, with ex- Shanna Moakler.

Last July, Alabama was already calling Kardashian her “stepmom.”

The blended family recently spent a chilly day at the beach.