Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Chris Stapleton helped honour those who died in the tragic Route 91 country music festival shooting in 2017.

During Monday’s 2022 ACM Awards in Las Vegas, Jason Aldean, who was at the performance when the shooting happened, introduced Stapleton to perform “Watch You Burn”.

READ MORE: Dolly Parton ‘Sends Love’ To Ukraine During 2022 ACM Awards Opening

Stapleton was joined by a 16 person choir for the emotional moment.

“If I could snap my fingers, if I could flip a switch/ I’d make that last bullet first, you son of a b**ch,” Stapleton sang.

The Oct. 1, 2017 shooting left 59 dead and more than 800 injured.

READ MORE: Kelly Clarkson Announces Dolly Parton Tribute At ACM Awards Show

Stapleton is up for four ACM Awards this year including Entertainer Of The Year, Male Artist of the Year and Single of the Year.

The 2022 ACM Awards are hosted by Dolly Parton and co-hosts Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett.