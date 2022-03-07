Click to share this via email

Cyndel Flores is blowing the “AGT: Extreme” judges away.

Flores first shared how she would be taking off her glasses before trying the sway pole.

“Yeah, I don’t want to see how high I am up there,” she joked.

Flores then climbed over 60 feet in the air on a wet pole, not attached to anything to perform her extreme stunt.

As she reached the top, Flores hung from one foot as she performed her routine as the crowd cheered and gasped with fear.

“It’s not very often that I am shocked and scared, ” judge Travis Pastrana said afterwards.

“You gave me every emotion,” Nikki Bella added. “I was nervous, I was scared, I was thrilled.”

“You are fearless,” she added.

Before Simon Cowell could even get a word in Pastrana jumped up and hit the Golden Buzzer.

“I’m slightly jealous I didn’t give you that Golden Buzzer,” Cowell admitted.