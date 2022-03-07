Click to share this via email

Carly Pearce poses with the awards for Female Artist of the Year and Music Event of the Year

The biggest names in country music came together to celebrate the best and brightest stars of the genre on Monday at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards!

Going into this year’s show — which was hosted by Dolly Parton, Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett — Chris Young led the pack with seven nominations to his name! Miranda Lambert, the most-nominated female artist in ACM history, earned five nominations, including a record-tying 16th nod in Female Artist of the Year category.

Actress Blake Lively also earned two nominations — her first nods at a music awards show — for producing and directing Taylor Swift’s music video for “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version).”

So who actually walked away with the night’s coveted trophies? Check out the full list of winners below!

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Eric Church

Luke Combs

*Miranda Lambert — WINNER!

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Gabby Barrett

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

*Carly Pearce — WINNER!

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Jimmie Allen

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

*Chris Stapleton — WINNER!

Morgan Wallen

DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

*Brothers Osborne — WINNER!

Dan + Shay

LOCASH

Maddie & Tae

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

*Old Dominion — WINNER!

The Cadillac Three

NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Tenille Arts

Priscilla Block

Lily Rose

Caitlyn Smith

*Lainey Wilson — WINNER!

NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

HARDY

Walker Hayes

Ryan Hurd

*Parker McCollum — WINNER!

Elvie Shane

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

[Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

29: Written in Stone – Carly Pearce; Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, Jimmy Robbins, Tony Brown; Record Company-Label: Big Machine Records

Country Again: Side A – Thomas Rhett; Producers: Dann Huff, Jesse Frasure, Matt Dragstrem; Record Company-Label: Big Machine Label Group

* Dangerous: The Double Album – Morgan Wallen; Producers: Joey Moi, Jacob Durrett, Charlie Handsome, Matt Dragstrem, Dave Cohen; Record Company-Label: Big Loud Records / Republic Records — WINNER!

Famous Friends – Chris Young; Producers: Mark Holman, Corey Crowder, Chris Young, Chris DeStefano; Record Company-Label: RCA Records Nashville

The Marfa Tapes – Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall; Producers: Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall; Record Company-Label: Vanner Records / RCA Records Nashville