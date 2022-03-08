Snoop Dogg revealed his love for Jay-Z during a recent interview with Tidal.

The rapper, who performed at this year’s Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show alongside Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, 50 Cent and Kendrick Lamar, gushed of the performance: “When I got home and watched it on playback, I thought it was the greatest s**t ever.”

Snoop took the stage in a blue bandana-style jumpsuit, an outfit associated with the Los Angeles-based street gang The Crips. He also performed The Crip Walk, a move that was created in the 1970s by first generation Crip member Robert “Sugar Bear” Jackson.

The rapper insisted it was Jay that told him he could wear whatever he wanted to wear.

Jay-Z teamed up with the NFL back in 2019, signing a deal with the league to help produce the Super Bowl Halftime Show in addition to overseeing the NFL’s social justice endeavours.

Snoop said of Jay, “We love each other. Like, not secretly, like publicly, we love each other. It is what it is, so it’s like for him to go to bat for us and tell the NFL, ‘F**k that. They perform, or I quit,’ that was the most gangster s**t out of everything.

“Then with attire and kneeling and all this… you can’t wear your gang bang s**t? Jay-Z hit me like, ‘Wear what the f**k you want to wear. Peace to the Gods.’”

He told Tidal, “Jay was the first one that came to the dressing room when I got offstage. We had [300 Entertainment CEO] Kevin Liles in there. Kevin Liles had Jay on FaceTime, trying to show him where we was at.

“So then he came down, and soon as he came in he hugged me. We hug each other tight. It was as if we won a championship. Like, you know when you’re genuinely happy for each other? People don’t understand, me and him are the ones. He’s the one on the East. I’m the one from the West.”