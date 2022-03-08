Drew Barrymore has some saucy dreams.

The actress spoke to Ross Mathews on “The Drew Barrymore Show” about a new study in the New York Times exploring why exes sometimes make an appearance in your dreams.

Mathews then asked Barrymore whether she’s “ever had a dream of an ex that made you go, oooh?” after she joked she’d had some nightmares in which her exes appeared.

Barrymore laughed, “I think that’s the only place I’m getting action these days Ross, is in my dreams, and every, like, six months I’ll have the hottest dream and I’ll be like, ‘Oh my God.'”

She added, “And I’m like, ‘Oh, I am libidinous and alive,’” as Mathews questioned what that word meant.

The star explained, “Libidinous, like I have a libido, like I’m alive and I have a pulse. Libidinous!”

“I just love that in your dreams one of your exes was all up in your libidness,” Mathews joked.

Barrymore regularly talks about her dating life, with her recently telling Jimmy Fallon that she’s over apps and wants to meet someone in real life.

She asked, after revealing that she’d gone up to a guy in Central Park to chat to him before learning he was 28, “Was it dating apps that stopped us from going up to people and asking them out? Now we don’t have to worry about public rejection, we can just hide behind the app. Forget it. I’m over it. I want to talk to people IRL.”

“The Drew Barrymore Show” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. ET on Global.