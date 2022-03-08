Bruce Cook is back on the bike and still doing eye-popping stunts.

On the latest episode of “AGT: Extreme”, the Canadian motocross star, 34, attempted a stunt to show that “just because you have a disability, doesn’t mean you have to stay on the sidelines.”

In 2014, Cook was attempting to land the world’s fist double front flip when he landed wrong and was left paralyzed from the waist down due to the accident.

For his appearance on the reality competition, the rider had his legs strapped in on a bike so he could attempt a vertical backflip.

“My parents would probably prefer I do something else,” Cook admitted to the judges. “They don’t 100 per cent even know I’m here.”

Eliza Morse/NBC

For his attempt, Cook made two approaches to the big ramp but backed out. The third time was the charm, though, as he went full speed up the ramp and landed a perfect vertical backflip.

“I could see how nervous you were, and yet you had the opportunity to keep living your dream,” judge Travis Pastrana said afterward.

Cook got big ‘yes’ votes from the other judges, moving him to the next stage of the competition.