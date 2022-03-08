Prince Harry is getting stuck in to American life.

The Duke of Sussex channelled his inner cowboy over the weekend as he was pictured at the Stockyards Championship Rodeo in Fort Worth, Texas.

Stockyards Championship Rodeo secretary Cindy Reid posted:

Former bull rider-turned-trainer Cory Melton’s company Melton Bull Co. also posted about Harry’s visit.

READ MORE: Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Announce New Archewell Foundation Grant To Mark Women’s History Month

They wrote in a since-deleted post: “Prince Harry hanging out at the rodeo this week… We get a lot of rodeo royalty but this is the first prince I’ve seen. Said he was going to enter the bull riding but the airline lost his rigging bag…” People reported.

READ MORE: NAACP Awards: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Honoured With President’s Award

Living his best American life🇺🇸 Prince Harry was in Fort Worth, Texas this weekend and spent Saturday at the historic @cowtowncoliseum for the famous @StockyardsRodeo. The duke was spotted by locals enjoying some good ol’ Southern hospitality and a VIP tour of the venue. pic.twitter.com/Em3xAQNLs4 — Omid Scobie (@scobie) March 8, 2022

Harry’s latest outing in the U.S. comes after he and Princess Eugenie attended the 2022 Super Bowl last month.

Harry, who stepped down as a senior member of the Royal Family alongside his wife Meghan Markle in March 2020, even visited the L.A. Rams in their locker room afterwards to congratulate the players on their big win.