Mitchell and Cameron are back together.

On Monday, actors Eric Stonestreet and Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who co-starred as a married couple on “Modern Family”, reunited after two years of pandemic.

Stonestreet posted videos and photos from the “meet cute two years in the making” on his Instagram account.

In the first video clip, the two actors embrace. In photos the pair pose together on a New York street.

Stonestreet also shared a video from inside a moving car as he shouts out to the people on the street, “Hey, that’s the red-headed guy from ‘Modern Family’!”

“Modern Family” ended its run after 11 seasons in April 2020.