If it’s not Hailey Bieber, it’s not anyone.

The 25-year-old model was showered with love while attending husband Justin Bieber’s L.A. concert on Monday. Before performing his song “Anyone”, the 28-year-old singer dedicated the chart-topping hit to Hailey by professing his love for her.

“This next song will be dedicated to my beautiful wife,” Justin told the crowd. “She’s out there somewhere. She hates me when I put her on the spot. She’s probably over there blushing. She probably hates me right now, but I love her. I love you so much baby. Let’s do the damn thing.”

Hailey Bieber has won at life pic.twitter.com/EnwHEkqsag — ً (@JAILEYSWRLD) March 8, 2022

Hailey’s reaction said it all in the video she reshared on her Instagram Story after the concert. Hailey shared numerous clips of Justin throughout the show.

Hailey giving her all at Justin's show last night. pic.twitter.com/ozD06YCrfp — Hailey Bieber Outfits (@haileysoutfits) March 8, 2022

Justin’s endearing shout-out follows Hailey’s sweet tribute for the singer’s 28th birthday last week.

“Happy birthday my baby,” Hailey captioned the March 1 Instagram post featuring cute photos of the two. “There are a lot of amazing and beautiful things about this life, but the most beautiful part is that I get to live it with you. I love you…here’s to 28.”

The couple often express their affection for one another online, igniting the internet time after time, like Justin’s Valentine’s Day post when he shared photos of his gorgeous wife wearing pink lingerie.