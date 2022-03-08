Zach Braff really doesn’t pay attention to sports.

On Tuesday, the “Scrubs” star is on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and talks about starring as Gabrielle Union’s husband in the new “Cheaper by the Dozen” reboot.

Asked if he knew her before making the film, Braff says, “No. I mean, I knew what a knockout of a woman she was and that she was a good actress, and I just couldn’t believe the thought that she would legitimately pick me as her husband.”

With a photo of Union and her actual husband Dwyane Wade up on the screen, the actor adds, “First of all, I know nothing about sports, so when she kept talking about her husband Dwyane, I was like, ‘Oh, I hope to one day meet this Dwyane.’ I had no idea who it was.”

“You didn’t know Dwyane Wade?” Ellen asks.

“No, I don’t know Dwyane Wade. I do now!” Braff says.

Calling Wade and Union “the coolest couple,” the actor says, “All I could do was get in the best shape I could and have some abs.”

“Did you have some abs?” Ellen asks him cheekily, to which Braff answers, “I had an ab or two.”

Also on the show, Braff joins Ellen for a game of “5 Second Rule”, in which they each have to answer questions in five seconds.

Questions include, “Name three interesting things we’d find in your house,” and, “Name three things that can fit in your pocket.”