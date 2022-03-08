Ed Sheeran’s High Court “Shape Of You” copyright case continued in London, U.K., Tuesday.

The singer has been accused of ripping off grime artist Sami Switch, whose real name is Sami Chokri, and Ross O’Donoghue’s 2015 song “Oh Why”.

The pair claim the “Oh I, oh I, oh I” hook off his 2017 smash hit “Shape Of You” is too similar to a hook they wrote.

Sheeran sang bits of Nina Simone’s “Feeling Good” and Blackstreet’s “No Diggity” to illustrate how if “you put them all in the same key, they’ll sound the same,” he told the courtroom Tuesday, according to the BBC.

The court played voice memos and draft vocals from Sheeran’s recording sessions; in one, he can be heard saying that he could do with changing the “Oh I” melody.

The musician shared, “We thought it was a bit too close to a song called ‘No Diggity’ by Blackstreet. I said that was a bit close to the bone [and] we should change it.”

When asked if he thought his much-loved track bore a similarity to Chokri’s song, he told the court: “Fundamentally, yes, they are based around the pentatonic scale [and] they both have vowels in them,” insisting he didn’t come up with the tune after listening to Chokri’s.

Andrew Sutcliffe QC, representing Chokri and O’Donoghue, also suggested the “Oh I” part of Sheeran’s song sounded like he was singing “Oh Why”.

The singer said, “The lyrics is, ‘Oh, I’m in love with your body.’ Oh, why I’m in love with your body doesn’t make sense,” explaining how he came up with the hook alongside his co-writers Steve Mac and Johnny McDaid.

“It was all of us three bouncing back and forth in a circle,” he said.

“Three people could not create the germ of the melody,” Sutcliffe fired back, to which Sheeran asked: “Why can’t three people create a melody?”

Sheeran said of not being aware of Chokri’s music: “I’m a music fan, I like music, I listen to music,” telling the court he had “disappeared for the whole year” in 2016 and was “not plugged in” to the U.K. music scene.

Sheeran also revealed how the hit was originally meant for Little Mix or Rihanna.

“I thought this song clashed with ‘Castle On The Hill’. It doesn’t fit with the rest of the album,” he said of his album Divide. “I didn’t want to put it out and I was subsequently proved wrong.”

A snippet of an unreleased Sheeran song was also played to the court, something the singer didn’t seem happy about.

“That’s a song I wrote last January. How did you get that?” he questioned. “I want to know how you got that,” before it was explained that the wrong folder on Steve Mac’s personal laptop had been accidentally accessed.

The trial, which is expected to last three weeks, continues.