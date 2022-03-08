When Colton Underwood says “I do,” he’s going to mean it.

On Monday night, the former star of “The Bachelor” appeared on “Watch What Happens Live” and was asked if he intends to sign a prenup when he marries fiancé Jordan C. Brown.

“We’ve already had this conversation. We’re in it for the long haul,” Underwood said. “I know you guys have opinions on prenups, but… we don’t want to put those vibes out there.”

Coming back from a commercial break, host Andy Cohen said that reaction on social media was “outraged” at Underwood’s answer, but the reality star didn’t seem bothered at all.

Underwood also revealed that he wants a big wedding after so many had been postponed by the pandemic.

“It’s what — three years backed up now because of COVID?” he said. “I want a good wedding. We need a venue and venues are backed up. We’re [going big].”

Also on the show, Underwood was asked what his inner thoughts were when, before he came out publicly, Billy Eichner said, “Maybe you’re the first gay Bachelor and we don’t even know.”

The reality star admitted that he felt “pure panic” in that moment.

Finally, Underwood played a game of “It’s All Fun & Gay-mes”, answering questions about various preferences to see if he answered the same way as Cohen’s gay staffers.

“What do the gays care less about, sports or cars?” Cohen asked, to which Underwood answered sports, which the host’s gay staff agreed with.