The royals are celebrating Queen Elizabeth II on International Women’s Day.

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Charles, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, shared a tribute to Her Majesty on Instagram Tuesday.

The caption mentioned the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee year, marking a record-breaking 70 years on the throne. Seven photos were shared, taken over the years, to celebrate seven decades.

Among the photos was an adorable one of her and her late husband Prince Philip posing with their grandchildren.

The message mentioned how the royal was a “mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and Head of State,” calling her reign “extraordinary,” adding that she’d inspired a nation by “dedicating her life to the service of the Commonwealth and its people.”

Kate and William also celebrated IWD by sharing photos of inspirational women, including Emma Raducanu and little cancer patient Lynda Sneddon, on their social media pages.

Happy International Women’s Day – today we are celebrating some of the inspiring women who we have met over the past year #IWD2022 See below 👇🧵 — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) March 8, 2022

The Queen has recently recovered from COVID-19 and held her first in-person engagement since battling the virus on Monday, meeting Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Trudeau is in the U.K. this week for talks with British PM Boris Johnson and Dutch PM Mark Rutte about the Russian invasion of Ukraine.