Mandy Moore is giving fans a taste of new music with the release of the first single off her forthcoming seventh studio album.

On Tuesday, the singer unveiled “In Real Life” ahead of the May 13 release of the album, also titled In Real Life, which follows Moore’s Silver Landings, the critically acclaimed 2020 album that marked her first new musical project in over a decade.

Mandy Moore for In Real Life – Photo: Jenna Jones

Moore’s new album expands on the emotional current of her detailed storytelling and possesses a whole new level of self-reflection. Even in the project’s most heavy-hearted moments, it embodies a dreamy, upbeat sound.

In Real Life also features a number of collaborators that the singer is “so grateful” for, including her musician husband Taylor Goldsmith of Dawes and his brother/bandmate Griffin Goldsmith, which Moore calls “a dream come true.”

On Sunday, the singer teased an acoustic preview of “In Real Life” with Taylor.

In Real Life “is a representation of stepping into a new chapter, a new identity and all of the wisdom, confusion and joy that comes along with it,” Moore describes on Instagram.

“So much of this record came from future-tripping on the next chapter of my life and what it might look like: what parenthood would feel like, how it would change everything, and all the excitement and trepidation that comes with that,” says Moore. “At the same time it was about celebrating and acknowledging where we were at the moment and really trying to be completely present in the everyday—which is maybe the hardest part of the human condition.”

Fans can catch a glimpse of Moore and Taylor with their son August Harrison Goldsmith in the album trailer above. The “This Is Us” star attempts to quantify her love for her son in the euphoric song “In Other Words”, an album standout.

Mandy Moore- Photo: Jenna Jones

In addition to the album, Moore announced an expansive North American summer headlining tour, her first in over a decade. The singer will visit 26 major cities, including Toronto on June 22.