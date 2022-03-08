Renée Zellweger’s heavy prosthetics for her new TV series proved a bigger challenge than expected.

On Monday night, the star of “The Thing About Pam” appeared on “The Tonight Show” and talked to host Jimmy Fallon about learning she was allergic to some of the materials in her costume.

READ MORE: Renée Zellweger Is Unrecognizable As A Suburban Murderer In ‘The Thing About Pam’

“By the time you get it on, you’re so excited, and you stand there and then you go ‘Oh wait. I think I’m allergic to this,’” she laughed. “I was so allergic to the adhesive, it was hilarious. Y’all, lots of Benadryl. Lots of Benadryl.”

The actress also revealed that while it initially took over four hours each day to get her into the prosthetics and apply all the makeup, the crew was thankfully able to get that down to just about two and a half hours.

READ MORE: Renée Zellweger Reveals She Was A Law Student At UCLA

Meanwhile, Fallon wondered whether the allergic reaction was the only thing that made acting in prosthetics tricky for Zellweger.

“Well, I didn’t know that it’s a whole different skill that I didn’t know I didn’t have,” she admitted. “And I really didn’t have it. I really didn’t.”