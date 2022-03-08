Kanye West is letting his art speak for itself.

On Tuesday, the rapper shared an Instagram post featuring a poem titled Dead, all about his own metaphorical death.

“No one wanted to tell me I was DEAD / And only people that would talk to me were in my head,” West writes in the poem. “No one wanted to tell me I was DEAD / Only people who loved me visit in their dreams instead.”

He continues, “My kids would dance for me in a home I once led,” along with other lines like, “I found out one day at the newsstand in purgatory there was a front page article of my murderers story,” and, “I was so surprised at what it said / This info is for the living / And surprise… You’re DEAD.”

While the lines of the poem appear to be referencing his very public divorce from Kim Kardashian, West said in the caption that he “will not explain this new piece for the explanation destroys the mystery and magic of true love and puts it in a box that can be counted.”

He went on to say, “Art is subjective Art only works when it is the artist absolute truth Someone’s truth can be another persons lie We don’t all have to feel the same because we are not the same.”

West shared another post over the weekend in which he responded to the backlash to a music video in which he depicts an animated Pete Davidson, who is currently dating his estranged wife, being beheaded.

““Art is therapy just like this view, art is protected as freedom of speech, art inspires and simplifies the world,” he wrote. “Art is not a proxy for any ill or harm. Any suggestion otherwise about my art is false and mal intended 🖤.”