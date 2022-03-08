Amy Schumer is getting ready to co-host the 2022 Oscars.

While appearing on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live to promote her new TV comedy series “Life & Beth”, the actress talked about hosting the upcoming 94th Academy Awards, which she calls a “blessing.”

Schumer revealed she’s “excited” for the March 27 gig and talked about her monologue for the show.

“The second I knew I might host, I started working on my [monologue],” the “Trainwreck” star told Cohen. “It’s been so, so fun working on it. Working on it is kind of the best part.”

The standup comedian added that fans can expect the monologue to be authentic: “I’m gonna be me.”

Schumer also told the radio host whether or not she would ever host her own talk show.

“Probably not ‘The Daily Show’. Just too depressing, you know,” she quipped about the television program hosted by Trevor Noah. “[It’s] not getting better if you’re noticing.”

She is, however, on the lookout for a steady job that provides routine.

“I would [host], yeah. The more you get to know your child… I wanna be around the years he can remember. So I hope that I have something where I can pick him up from school and drop him off, you know? I’m looking for that.”