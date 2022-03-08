Brothers Osborne mentioned that their single had been pulled from country radio last week during their acceptance speech at the 2022 ACM Awards.

T.J. Osborne and John Osborne took home the prize for Duo Of The Year at Monday’s bash at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, using their speech to tell fans they needed a little pick-me-up.

Referring to “I’m Not For Everyone” being pulled, T.J. shared: “About a week ago, they pulled our single from country radio, so I needed a little wind put in our sails.”

These two make quite the pair! Congratulations to @brothersosborne on winning ACM Duo of the Year at this year's #ACMawards! pic.twitter.com/tm1VkExxYQ — ACM Awards (@ACMawards) March 8, 2022

The duo then spoke about the comments while speaking to reporters in the press room backstage.

John shared, “We kind of keep pushing and trying to persevere and what has kept us going for the past eight years are these [awards].

“It has kept wind in our sails, not only what it does in terms of the fanbase and the notoriety, but what it does for us as people who keep fighting what we feel like is an uphill battle even when we do win.”

“I mentioned this recently in an article, just with us feeling like we’re underdogs the whole time,” T.J. added.

“And that’s part of it, is that we don’t get necessarily a lot of the love that some of the other artists do on radio and I’m not necessarily criticizing anyone specifically for that, but it’s just a fact, and to be there tonight, I guess some people were upset that I said that. Like, I said a true statement. I don’t know, our single literally got pulled last week and we just won an award. If you’re upset about that, maybe you’re part of the problem.”

John talked about the ways musicians can build their careers outside country radio.

“As days go on, as we progress and things evolve within the industry, there are a lot more avenues. To have a lot of success at radio is really amazing and has done a lot of people a lot of good, has changed their lives, but there [is] more than one way to do it.

“At one point there wasn’t, and now there are a lot of ways. We see people getting successes through winning awards, and our beautiful industry lifting us up, and other people building their careers just via the internet with no record deals at all, so there are a lot of opportunities for lot of artists and, in my own humble opinion, I think that is amazing. I think that’s incredible and a beacon for us in this industry.”