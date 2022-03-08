Nicole Kidman was a no-show at Monday’s annual Oscar Nominees Luncheon.

ET can confirm Kidman is at home in Nashville recovering from a torn hamstring, which forced her to miss the Academy event.

She was filming her Prime Video series “Expats” in Los Angeles when the pre-existing injury flared up.

The 54-year-old actress is nominated for Best Actress for her performance as Lucille Ball in the film “Being the Ricardos”.

Kidman’s co-star Javier Bardem is also nominated for Best Actor for his role as Desi Arnaz, and J.K. Simmons is also up for Best Supporting Actor for the film.

Most of the other nominees for this year’s Oscars did manage to attend, including Bardem, who was there with wife Penélope Cruz, who is also nominated for Best Actress for her role in “Parallel Mothers”.

Kidman had recently attended the SAG Awards, where she was also nominated for Best Actress, but lost out to “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” star Jessica Chastain.