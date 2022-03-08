Arnold Schwarzenegger still has hopes for “Twins” sequel “Triplets” following the death of director Ivan Reitman.

The late Canadian filmmaker directed Schwazenegger and co-star Danny DeVito in “Twins”. The legendary filmmaker had planned to helm the sequel, which introduced Tracy Morgan as Schwarzenegger and DeVito’s long lost brother.

“We had a little setback because the man that was suppose to direct it, who directed the first one, ‘Twins’, Ivan Reitman had passed away sadly to say,” Schwarzenegger said at the Arnold Sports Festival in Colombus, per TheArnoldFans.com.

“And so, you know now that we just wait a little bit until this whole thing cools down and then we’re gonna readdress it.”

Schwarzenegger said that “Triplets” was scheduled to start production in October.

“But that’s a project suppose to be filmed in October and so it could still be you know,” he said. “But we just have to now look into a different director and just get into and to see if we are going to continue with this project.”

Reitman died peacefully in his sleep in his California home last month. He was 75.