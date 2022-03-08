The star of “The Power of the Dog” isn’t sweating the criticism.

Speaking to Variety, Oscar-nominated Kodi Smit-McPhee reacted to recent comments by actor Sam Elliott disparaging the film and calling it a “piece of s**t.”

Kodi Smit-McPhee's response to Sam Elliott's criticism of #ThePowerOfTheDog? "Nothing. 'Cause I'm a mature being and I'm passionate about what I do. And I don't really give energy to anything outside of that." https://t.co/Ga9t3fqQgc pic.twitter.com/csAaXI25N0 — Variety (@Variety) March 8, 2022

“‘Cause I’m a mature being and I’m passionate about what I do, and I don’t really give energy to anything outside of that,” Smit-McPhee responded. “Good luck to him.”

Elliott made the comments during an appearance recently on Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast.

“There’s all these allusions to homosexuality throughout the f**king movie,” the “1886” star said of director Jane Campion’s Best Picture-nominated western.

“What the f**k does this woman — she’s a brilliant director, by the way, I love her work, previous work — but what the f**k does this woman from down there, New Zealand, know about the American West?” he continued. “And why in the f**k does she shoot this movie in New Zealand and call it Montana and say, ‘This is the way it was.’ That f**king rubbed me the wrong way, pal. The myth is that they were these macho men out there with the cattle.”

Smit-McPhee’s co-star Benedict Cumberbatch also recently responded to Elliott’s remarks about the film.

“There’s also a massive intolerance within the world at large towards homosexuality still and towards an acceptance of the other and anything kind of difference. No more so than in this prism of conformity of what’s expected of a man in the Western archetype mold of masculinity. To deconstruct that through Phil, it’s not a history lesson,” he said.

“This is a very specific case of repression, but also due to an intolerance for that true identity that Phil is that he can’t fully be,” Cumberbatch added. “The more we look under the hood of toxic masculinity and try to discover the root causes of it, the bigger chances we have of dealing with it when it arises with our children.”