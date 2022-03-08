David Beckham is doing what he can to support Ukraine.

The former professional soccer player took to Instagram Tuesday to urge people to donate what they can to help provide immediate aid for children via his 7 Fund for UNICEF.

Beckham, who is a longtime UNICEF ambassador, admitted to feeling “helpless,” sharing in a video clip on International Women’s Day: “Like you I have watched the situation in Ukraine unfold with horror and disbelief.”

He wrote in the caption, “Mothers forced to flee with their children. Families torn apart. Children taken from their beds to become refugees overnight.

“As the conflict in #Ukraine enters its second week, the needs of families are escalating and 7.5m children are now at risk.”

It continued, “Today, on International Women’s Day, my 7 Fund for @UNICEF is setting up an Emergency Appeal to help provide immediate aid to support children’s wellbeing, including medical supplies and safe spaces for families.

“Please join me in supporting UNICEF in its vital work on the ground and give what you can. Thank you. Link to donate in my bio.”

Beckham confirmed his family had made a donation in the clip, with MailOnline claiming he and Victoria had donated £1 million of their own money to the charity to help provide support to children.