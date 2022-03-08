The Duchess of Cornwall, President of WOW - Women of the World Festival, hosted a reception to mark International Women’s Day at Clarence House, London SW1A 1BA. The Duchess of Cornwall was met by Jude Kelly CBE, Founder and CEO of The WOW Foundation, which runs WOW – Women of the World Festival. Ms Kelly introduced guests including singer Melanie ‘Mel B’ Brown, former Prime Minister The Rt Hon Theresa May MP and the author and journalist, Elizabeth Day. Picture: Arthur Edwards The Duchess with Emerald Fennel who played the Duchess in the Crown

The Duchess of Cornwall has met her doppelgänger

During a reception Tuesday to mark International Women’s Day, Camilla got to meet actress Emerald Fennell, who plays her in Netflix’s series “The Crown”.

READ MORE: Duchess Camilla’s Son Says It Hasn’t Been Decided Whether She Will Be Called ‘Queen’

The two were spotted chatting and laughing, and even posed together for photos.

“I was nervous I might be thrown in the Tower.” Emerald Fennell, who plays the Duchess of Cornwall in The Crown, met Camilla today at a reception at Clarence House: pic.twitter.com/HB4S06f1vT — Georgie Prodromou (@GeorgieProRadio) March 8, 2022

Fennell, who also wrote and directed the Oscar-nominated “Promising Young Woman”, told journalist Georgie Prodromou, “It was particularly nice to meet her today on International Women’s Day because, you know, she does so much for so many particularly female charities.”

She then joked, “I was nervous I might be thrown in the Tower — but so far, so good.”

READ MORE: Duchess Camilla Is ‘Very Honoured’ Queen Elizabeth Expressed ‘Wish’ For Her To Be Queen Consort

Fennell didn’t say what she spoke about with Camilla, but said, “She’s been in the spotlight for a long time and has always weathered it with grace.”

During remarks at the gathering, Camilla also jokingly referenced Fennell’s attendance.

“For me, it’s very reassuring to know that if I should fall off my perch at any moment, my fictional alter ego is here to take over,” she laughed. “So, Emerald — be prepared!”