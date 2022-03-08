Hugh Jackman has a lot of love for all of the women out there.

On Tuesday, the actor shared a video message on Twitter to mark International Women’s Day, writing that “you all make the world a much better place.”

Happy International Women’s Day. Let’s face it, you all make the world a much better place. #InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/lVUgonCTOp — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) March 8, 2022

“It’s International Women’s Day. The sun is shining, as it should be, and I just wanted to take a moment to that all the incredible women in my life: my wife, my daughter, my family, my sisters and my mum, everybody,” Jackman said in the video while walking down the street.

“And I just love that as a planet we stop, even for a day — and it should be way more than that — to honour all the incredible women alive today, all the incredible women that have been alive before, all that will come,” he continued, “because let’s face it… the best.”