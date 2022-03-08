Balenciaga’s Paris Fashion Week show was a winter wonderland that stole the scene for a number of reasons.

Heading into one of the most anticipated shows of the season, drag star Alexis Stone (a.k.a. Elliot Joseph Rentz) dressed as Mrs. Doubtfire.

The beloved character was first made famous by the late Robin Williams for the 1993 movie.

Stone has previously transformed into the English nanny. Last year a documentary “27” was directed by Liam Heeley in collaboration with Balenciaga and Millennium FX.

Alexis Stone as Mrs Doubtfire. Photo: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

“Nothing screams Mrs. Doubtfire more than Balenciaga florals and we had it with a really iconic pair of chrome silver boots,” Stone told Paper Magazine. “In [creative director] Demna’s own words, Doubtfire and Balenciaga need no further explanation. Simply iconic.”

Kim Kardashian, who was wrapped in Balenciaga caution tape, had to do a “double-take” when she saw Stone.

“Kim had a little giggle when she brushed past me and had a little double-take,” Stone told the magazine.

Before the models trenched through the show, the show started with a poem by Ukrainian poet Oleksandr Oles. No translation was given as creative director Demna “intended its overarching message of strength to be heard by those who could understand it” explains CNN.

Ukrainian flags were also draped on the seats.

Demna issued a statement to the guests explaining that the war in Ukraine has “triggered the pain of a past trauma” when he had to flee Georgia during the civil war.

Stone did address being dressed as Mrs. Doubtfire while the show took a serious note.

“The only way I could describe it is ’emotional,'” Stone said of show. “You walked in were met with the Ukraine flag. Demna put his message out very shortly before the show about his experience. There was a real sense of emotion and awareness.”

She added, “I’m there dressed as Mrs. F**king Doubtfire. It isn’t the most appropriate thing, but that also comes at a time that we, as artists, have to try and not distract, but use that little bit of magic to make people smile.”