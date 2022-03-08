Mayim Bialik is making her directorial debut with the emotional “As They Made Us”.

The film stars Dustin Hoffman and Candice Bergen as the parents of Dianna Agron’s character as they deal with his last days.

READ MORE: ‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Furious As Mayim Bialik Makes Minor Change To Show

The “Big Bang Theory” alum reunited with her co-star Simon Helberg, who played Howard Wolowitz, as he takes on the part of the brother.

“‘As They Made Us’ follows Abigail (Agron), a divorced mother of two, struggling to balance the unstable forces within her dysfunctional family. Her father Eugene (Hoffman) has a degenerative condition that he and his wife Barbara (Bergen) refuse to accept, and her brother Nathan (Helberg) has been estranged from the family for years. A self-appointed fixer, the film follows Abigail as she attempts to mend her complicated family’s dynamic before it’s too late,” a synopsis reads.

READ MORE: Mayim Bialik Jokingly Says She Felt The ‘Stupidest’ While Sitting In The ‘Jeopardy!’ Writer’s Room

On top of Bialik co-hosting “Jeopardy!” and starring in “Call Me Kat”, she also wrote the script for “As They Made Us”.

The film is out in theatres and VOD on April 8.