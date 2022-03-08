Elton John is marking International Women’s Day by promoting an important new organization to his 3.9 million Instagram followers.

“This International Women’s Day, I’d like to take the opportunity to highlight the @urgentactionfund, an organization committed to supporting women, trans, and nonbinary activists on the ground in and surrounding Ukraine,” he wrote.

Sir Elton also shared a link to the UAF’s website, where contributions can be made.

“We stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine who are under attack,” reads a message on the UAF website. “We stand ready to support the movements of the women and LGBTQI+ people in Ukraine who have always been under attack. We ask that you support us to meet the needs and challenges of this crisis.”

The rock icon, 74, had previously taken to social media to express his support of the Ukrainian people.

“We are heartbroken and appalled to see this conflict unfold and our hearts are with the people of Ukraine who do not deserve to live through this nightmare,” he wrote. “During these devastating times, we stand for an end to the violence and suffering in Ukraine so that life-saving services and humanitarian aid can reach those desperately in need.”