Kate Winslet took some much-needed family time and now she is ready to get back into the mix.

Winslet, 46, took a year to relax following her critically-acclaimed run on “Mare of Easttown”. The actress spent the necessary time with her family in preparation for the next steps in her acting career.

“I took last year off to be with my family and to recover from ‘Mare of Easttown’. It was good to have a bit of a reset,” Winslet told Variety. “For an actor, there’s nothing as thrilling as being in a room with other actors.

“I am craving that again. But I’ve got heaps going on this year so I’m excited to get going.”

Winslet is ready and eager to throw herself back into the job she loves and is scheduled to appear in director James Cameron’s “Avatar” sequels.