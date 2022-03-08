Click to share this via email

Kelly Ripa is once again proving she can take on any character.

“Live With Kelly And Ryan” is getting ready to host their “After Oscar Show” and as always, Ripa is putting her own spin on the biggest films of the year.

In a teaser first shared with People, Ripa became Lady Gaga’s Patrizia Reggiani from “House Of Gucci”.

“Do we have a demitasse? I have my spoon,” Ripa said in the clip. “Grazie, amore.”

“Father, son and House of Gucci,” she adds.

Lady Gaga in “House of Gucci” — Photo: MGM/Moviestore/Shutterstock

Fans were shocked when Lady Gaga didn’t receive an Oscar nomination, however, she will be presenting during the ceremony.

Meanwhile, Seacrest recently dressed as Spider-Man, paying tribute to Tom Holland’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home”.

The 94th Academy Awards are on March 27, with “After Oscar Show” on March 28.