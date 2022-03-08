Click to share this via email

Florence Pugh could be in line for a key role in the upcoming sequel to “Dune”.

According to a report from Deadline, sources indicate that Pugh is in negotiations to play Princess Irulan Corrino (a.k.a. the oldest daughter of Emperor Shaddam Corrino IV) in “Dune: Part Two”.

Pugh, recently seen in “Black Widow” and “Hawkeye”, would appear alongside returning cast members Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya and Josh Brolin.

Director Denis Villeneuve, who also produced and wrote the screenplay, is confirmed to return for the sequel, with production set to begin in the fall with a projected release date of Oct. 2023.

The first “Dune” movie, despite debuting simultaneously on HBO Max, raked in an impressive $400 million at the box office worldwide.