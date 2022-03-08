Click to share this via email

Eve Jobs’ career is taking off. Steve Jobs‘ 23-year-old daughter took to Instagram on Monday to announce that she has signed with dna Model Management.

Eve revealed her accomplishment with a Polaroid-style pic, that showed her offering a serious gaze to the camera. The agency posted the same pic of Eve on their own Instagram page in celebration of the news.

Jennifer Gates, Bill Gates’ daughter, supported Eve’s post in the comment section, leaving the praise hands and red heart emojis.

Eve’s announcement came the same day that she attended the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week.

Eve, a Stanford grad and accomplished equestrian, began her modeling career in 2020, appearing in Glossier’s holiday ad campaign alongside Sydney Sweeney and Naomi Smalls.

Eve is one of the late Apple co-founder’s four children. He and Laurene Powell Jobs also shared Erin, 26, and Reed, 30. Steve, who died in 2011 after a cancer battle, was additionally dad to Lisa, 43.

