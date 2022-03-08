Sam Asghari is celebrating fiancée Britney Spears on International Women’s Day.

In a video he posted to his 2.4 million Instagram followers on Tuesday, March 8, Asghari noted that International Women’s Day is very special to him, given that he “not only came from a woman, I was raised by a woman, and now I am engaged to the woman of my dreams. She’s soon to be my wife — I’m one lucky son of a b***h, let me tell you that.”

Continuing, Asghari told Spears he wants to celebrate her, “because your courage, your beautiful heart, makes me want to be a better man.”

READ MORE: Sam Asghari Reveals The ‘And Just Like That’ Role He Auditioned For

Describing Spears as his “lioness,” Asghari added, “If I’m lucky enough, one day I wish for you to be the lioness to my cubs, to my kids.”

Asghari concluded by sharing his “best advice” to men, warning them to “keep your woman happy” unless they want to lose a key piece of the male anatomy.