Hayden Panettiere is starting a relief fund for those fighting for Ukraine.

The actress, who shares her 7-year-old daughter with Ukrainian professional boxer Wladimir Klitschko, announced Hoplon International.

The organization will raise funds for protective gear and medical supplies for Ukrainians.

Wladimir’s brother, Vitali Klitschko, is the mayor of Kyiv.

Speaking to CNN, Panettiere said she can’t “continue to sit on the sidelines” while Ukrainians suffer from Russia’s invasion.

“There are no words to describe what its been like watching the war in Ukraine unfold,” she said. “It’s gut wrenching knowing the people of Ukraine, people I call my friends and family are desperately trying to defend their way of life in a country that they love.”

“Hoplons were shields employed by the ancient Greeks. In that spirit, Hoplon International funnels support from the global community to the front lines in Ukraine, where outnumbered, outgunned, and largely civilian forces are struggling to defend their country, their way of life, and their fellow citizens. Your donations directly and immediately fund life-saving supplies, from body armor to combat medical kits. Our networks inside Ukraine allow us to agilely assess the most critical resources, and to coordinate their distribution,” she said in a statement.

“I have personally witnessed the strength of the Ukrainian people who fought so hard for their independence and have continued to passionately defend their country over the years. What Putin is doing is an absolute disgrace,” she previously wrote on Instagram.

Panettiere also confirmed her daughter was safe and not in the country.

The Klitschko brothers have vowed to defend Ukraine.

“I don’t have another choice, I have to do that,” said Vitali Klitschko in an interview with “Good Morning Britain” at the end of February.

“I believe in Ukraine, I believe in my country and I believe in my people,” he added.