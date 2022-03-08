Fans of “Gossip Girl” would love to see members of the original cast become involved with the reboot, and even though that has yet it happen, it doesn’t mean that it couldn’t.

Or at least that’s the word from OG “Gossip Girl” star Leighton Meester, who was approached with the question while promoting her new film “The Weekend Away” with Fox 5 York’s Rosanna Scotto.

“Yeah I don’t know, I mean, you know, I’m doing a junket today, this has been asked a couple times, I’m going, ‘I don’t know maybe,'” said Meester of the possibility of appearing in HBO Max’s new “Gossip Girl” series.

“You know I’m not really sure, Meester added. “I will say, you know… I’ve watched the new one, I do think it’s really awesome. You know, I do feel like… I’m happy for them, I feel like they’re doing a whole new thing… and I don’t think that we don’t fit in but — or I can only speak for myself — I don’t feel like I don’t fit in, but I will say… I feel really good sort of sitting back and leaving it to the kids, to the young, new generation, they’re doing so awesome.”

She concluded by adding, “So, that’s all I’ll say for now, you know… you never say never.”