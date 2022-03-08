James Middleton is celebrating all the important women in his life, including sister Kate Middleton, on International Women’s Day.

The entrepreneur posted a sweet photo of wife, Alizée Thevenet, feeding a baby goat.

“Celebrating International Women’s Day through our love of dogs, because they are Woman’s best friend too 🐾 ❤️,” Middleton wrote.

While he didn’t mention the Duchess of Cambridge by name, he added, “I am fortunate to be surrounded by incredible women, my wife, my mother, my sisters, my friends, my colleagues and many more who inspire me every day.”

James and Kate also have sister Pippa Matthews.

READ MORE: Kate Middleton, Prince William Share Sweet Post Celebrating The Queen On International Women’s Day

Earlier in the day, Kate and Prince William celebrated Queen Elizabeth ahead of her Platinum Jubliee.

“Mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and Head of State, The Queen’s extraordinary reign has been longer than any other monarch in British history – inspiring a nation and dedicating her life to the service of the Commonwealth and its people,” they wrote.